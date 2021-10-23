Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update, Oct 22, Friday: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have found great support in each other inside the Bigg Boss 15. While the dynamics keep changing every week when host Salman Khan grills them every weekend, however, something that only seems to be growing into a deep bonding is Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship. However, it seems like Tejasswi, who is very fond of Karan, is still trying to understand their bonding.Also Read - The Donal Bisht Interview on Unfair Eviction From Bigg Boss 15, Chemistry With Umar Riaz, Being a Wild Card, And More

At one point in the latest episode, Tejasswi asked Karan about infidelity. She asked, "Do you trust yourself in a relationship." Karan first didn't understand the question but then denied any possibility of him cheating in a relationship. He said 'jab bache the tab alag baat thi par ab kuch nahi (it used to be different when we were all kids, cheating can't be a question now)". The actor said when you are growing in life, you tend to fall for a person but then you meet someone and feel like you gel well with that person, so you grow out of your relationship and move on.

Karan sums up by saying that he doesn't cheat while Tejasswi tells him that he explains everything as if he's explaining a task. "Tu saari cheezein aise bolta hai jaise koi task explain kar raha ho," she tells him.

Interestingly, Karan’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar had hinted that Karan had cheated on her when they were in a relationship and that’s the reason they broke up. However, Karan always denied these allegations and reports. Currently, in Bigg Boss 15 house, things seem to be changing for Karan and Tejasswi as they become good friends. Their fans though think that there’s definitely something romantic brewing them or at least, there appears a possibility of romance between them. What do you think?

