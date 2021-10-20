Bigg Boss 15, October 20 Live Updates: Since Nishant Bhat has become the new captain of the house, the game has turned upside down for the contestants. The Bigg Boss 15 housemates are in anger, all heated up after the nominations for the next week was announced by Nishant. He nominated 8 people including Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Vishal Kotian.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slam Nishant Bhat After he Nominates Shamita Shetty For Speaking in English

As a captain, Nishant has a special power and responsibility and therefore he also included names of Shamita and Karan too, who have been close to him. In today’s episode, the audience will witness arguments, fights as all the contestants will target Nishant. In the promo for today’s episode, Umar called Nishant a snake. This comes as a shock for all of them, especially Shamita and Karan. Ieshaan also will be seeing fighting with Nishant and taunts him as a captain. He calls Nishant, “Bewakoof s**la.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, October 19 Highlights: Contestants Target Nishant Bhatt After Nominations

Bigg Boss has given the nominated contestants a chance to go to an illusion room to save themselves. However, only four people can enter it and choose who they want to change in their place. Also Read - Donal Bisht - Vidhi Pandya’s Shocking Elimination: How The Eviction Happened And Who All Nominated Them?

In another highlight of the episode, viewers will enjoy Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s chemistry. They will be seen fighting together in a task.

Live Updates

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Anusha Dandekar breaks silence on being part of Bigg Boss 15 | Anusha Dandekar in an open letter on Instagram denies joining ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15. She slams reports by simply saying – stop this nonsense.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Vidhi Pandya shares her thoughts on Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s love story |Upon asking about the love angle of Miesha and Ieshaan in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vidhi revealed that it’s genuine. She told IndiaTV, “As I share a great connection with Meisha she told me that they are very real and she loves Ieshaan”.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash’s strong jodi | Karan and Tejasswi who are bonding over each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, fight together in a task and that irks other housemates. Watch:


  • 12:38 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15 latest update: Afsana Khan’s Fiance shares about the singer’s disturbing behaviour | Afsana Khan’s fiancé, Saajz aka Sajan Sharma, who is a Punjabi singer, has shared about Afsana’s journey in BB 15 house. While speaking to E-Times, Saajz said that a sensitive person like Afsana needs to be treated in a certain way. “Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn’t understand politics. Isliye personality mein thoda change lag raha hai. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye. I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself. Of course, Afsana needs to exercise control over her behavior par unka gussa saara ek hi point par hai. Woh akeli padd gayi hain ghar mein”, he told the portal.