Bigg Boss 15, October 20 Live Updates: Since Nishant Bhat has become the new captain of the house, the game has turned upside down for the contestants. The Bigg Boss 15 housemates are in anger, all heated up after the nominations for the next week was announced by Nishant. He nominated 8 people including Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Vishal Kotian.

As a captain, Nishant has a special power and responsibility and therefore he also included names of Shamita and Karan too, who have been close to him. In today's episode, the audience will witness arguments, fights as all the contestants will target Nishant. In the promo for today's episode, Umar called Nishant a snake. This comes as a shock for all of them, especially Shamita and Karan. Ieshaan also will be seeing fighting with Nishant and taunts him as a captain. He calls Nishant, "Bewakoof s**la."

Bigg Boss has given the nominated contestants a chance to go to an illusion room to save themselves. However, only four people can enter it and choose who they want to change in their place.

In another highlight of the episode, viewers will enjoy Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s chemistry. They will be seen fighting together in a task.

Live Updates

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal Once Again Lock
    Horns

    In tonight’s episode, contestants again go violent during the task and start to snatch and pull things. Nishant Bhatt, who is sanchalak of the house, asked the housemates to not fight or pull things. He can be heard saying, ‘Guys, Aaram Se’. After all the contestants grab a blue piece of cloth from the den, Pratik can be heard telling Umar ‘Chup Kar’ and Umar reverts back and shouts ‘Tu Chup Kar’. Pratik also goes on to throw water on Umar and Shamita, who are trying to assemble the pieces on a wooden table. During the fight with Umar, Pratik touches his forehead from coming closer. Soon, Jay Bhanushali goes to snatch the blue pieces from Tejasswi’s table and she can be heard saying, “Are you kidding me Jay? Seriously!” Pratik then snatches the pieces from Jay’s hand and Tejasswi said ‘Tu Yahin Kar Sakta Hai, Doosro Ko Girana Yahin Teri Soch Hai’. Jay tells Karan, ‘Just because he is your partner right now, don’t support for wrong things.’

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15: Junglewasis Get A Choice To Enter House But
    Will They Sacrifice Rs 5 Lakh From Prize Money?

    In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss will announce that junglewasis can get a chance to enter the house but the cost to enter the house is Rs 5 lakh and it will be deducted from the prize money. Do you think they will sacrifice the money to enter the house?

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Simba
    Nagpal’s Connections To Enter The House?

    As per the BollywoodLife report, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Simba Nagpal’s connections are set to enter the house as wildcard contestants. The latest reports suggest that Raqesh Bapat will enter the house as Shamita’s connection, and Splitsvilla 11 fame and Simba’s rumoured girlfriend, Arushi Dutta, is also set to enter the house. The reports also suggested that Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar will also enter the controversial show but she dismissed the rumours. With wild card entries in the house, the contestants will definitely have to prove themselves to survive in the house.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Vidhi Pandya wants Tejasswi Prakash to win the game | When asked Vidhi who does she think will continue longer in this game and she reverted back saying, “Tejasswi Prakash, as she is playing the game very nicely and I really want to see her winning the game. In fact Vishal Kotian is also doing well and I had good terms with him. But he is more into making strategies. In fact this is turning out to be negative for him, as not only audience but housemates also knows what actually he is as a person. “

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Anusha Dandekar breaks silence on being part of Bigg Boss 15 | Anusha Dandekar in an open letter on Instagram denies joining ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15. She slams reports by simply saying – stop this nonsense.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Vidhi Pandya shares her thoughts on Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s love story |Upon asking about the love angle of Miesha and Ieshaan in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vidhi revealed that it’s genuine. She told IndiaTV, “As I share a great connection with Meisha she told me that they are very real and she loves Ieshaan”.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash’s strong jodi | Karan and Tejasswi who are bonding over each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, fight together in a task and that irks other housemates. Watch:


  • 12:38 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15 latest update: Afsana Khan’s Fiance shares about the singer’s disturbing behaviour | Afsana Khan’s fiancé, Saajz aka Sajan Sharma, who is a Punjabi singer, has shared about Afsana’s journey in BB 15 house. While speaking to E-Times, Saajz said that a sensitive person like Afsana needs to be treated in a certain way. “Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn’t understand politics. Isliye personality mein thoda change lag raha hai. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye. I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself. Of course, Afsana needs to exercise control over her behavior par unka gussa saara ek hi point par hai. Woh akeli padd gayi hain ghar mein”, he told the portal.