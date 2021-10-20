Bigg Boss 15, October 20 Live Updates: Since Nishant Bhat has become the new captain of the house, the game has turned upside down for the contestants. The Bigg Boss 15 housemates are in anger, all heated up after the nominations for the next week was announced by Nishant. He nominated 8 people including Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Vishal Kotian.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar Breaks Silence on Joining Ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra in BB, Slams Media

As a captain, Nishant has a special power and responsibility and therefore he also included names of Shamita and Karan too, who have been close to him. In today’s episode, the audience will witness arguments, fights as all the contestants will target Nishant. In the promo for today’s episode, Umar called Nishant a snake. This comes as a shock for all of them, especially Shamita and Karan. Ieshaan also will be seeing fighting with Nishant and taunts him as a captain. He calls Nishant, “Bewakoof s**la.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slam Nishant Bhat After he Nominates Shamita Shetty For Speaking in English

Bigg Boss has given the nominated contestants a chance to go to an illusion room to save themselves. However, only four people can enter it and choose who they want to change in their place. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, October 19 Highlights: Contestants Target Nishant Bhatt After Nominations

In another highlight of the episode, viewers will enjoy Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s chemistry. They will be seen fighting together in a task.

Check out the latest updates from Bigg Boss 15 here