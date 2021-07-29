Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is coming soon and while several speculations regarding its contestants are already being made, as per the latest reports, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has also been approached for the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Reports Of Participating In The Show, Here's What He Has To Say

As per a report in SpotboyE, the makers of Bigg Boss approached Mallika Sherawat for the upcoming season. The report cited a source who claimed that while Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six weeks, she rejected the offer. “Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six long weeks and was supposed to stay like a contestant but with special powers. As she will be on a secret task assigned by Bigg Boss. Though the actress was keen on doing the show she didn’t want to be a contestant on the show. And hence she turned down the offer again,” the source claimed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill To Be Part Of The Show As Contestants?

This is not the first time Mallika Sherawat has been approached for the show. Earlier, she was also approached for Bigg Boss 13 as ‘ghar ki malkin’. However, Ameesha Patel got the opportunity after Mallika rejected it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 First Contestant Confirmed: Arjun Bijlani Finally Seals The Deal After Being Satisfied With Remuneration

This year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. However, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, the first promo of the show was released which featured Salman Khan. In the promo, Salman could be seen bursting with joy as he warned that the upcoming season will be the craziest and most sensational ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Amit Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. However, there is no official confirmation so far.