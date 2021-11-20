Mumbai: It’s confirmed! Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card entry. The two actors will enter the show during this Weekend Ka Vaar. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Rashami and Devoleena can be seen joining Salman Khan on stage as the ‘wild cards’. They were also accompanied by Abhijit Bichukale, the man who wants to become the ‘Prime Minister of India’.Also Read - Urfi Javed is 'Getting Hotter Everyday,' Say Fans as She Posts Pics in Daring Black Leather Top

In another promo, Abhijit Bichukale can be seen making Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar laugh out loud as he introduces himself on the Bigg Boss stage. 'I am an artist. I am a writer. I am a poet. I am a singer. I am a composition namer. I want to become…" Abhijit said bur was disrupted by Mahesh Manjrekar asking if he wants to become the Prime Minister of India. To this, Abhijit nodded in positive.

Rashami and Devoleena were earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13. The duo became good friends and each other’s back support in the house. While Devoleena had to leave the show due to medical reasons, Rashami was one of the top contenders for the winner’s trophy. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the house with these three new wild card entries.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty will be seen re-entering the show once again this week. She had come out of the house on the night of November 13 due to health reasons.

