Mumbai: The recent Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 saw double eviction with Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal leaving the house. While the love birds expressed disappointment at their eviction, now Miesha has revealed who should have left the show instead of her. In a recent clip shared by Colors TV, Miesha can be seen answering several short questions. When asked about who should have been eliminated, if not her, Miesha named Afsana and added that her contribution to the show is not much. "Agar main out nahi hoti toh mujhe lagta hai Afsana ko out hona tha. Mujhe nahi lagra hai ke unka game ke prati koi contribution tha. Shayad mera bhi nahi tha but mujhe lagta hai unka bhi nahi hai (If not me, Afsana should have been eliminated. I don't think she has many contributions to the show. Maybe even I didn't contribute to the show but if not me, Afsana should have been eliminated)," Miesha said.

Miesha further added that Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian are some of the strongest contestants of the show.



Earlier, Ieshaan shared disappointment about his eviction from the show and said, "This has been quite a journey. I can't express how disappointed I feel now that I can't go any further. But I'm taking away some important lessons that I've learned on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you 'BIGG BOSS', for everything that you've given."

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat recently entered the show as wild card contestants. Both, Neha and Raqesh were also part of Bigg Boss OTT which concluded before Bigg Boss 15.