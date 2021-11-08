Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: The Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss season 15 witnessed the double eviction of love birds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. As soon as they got evicted, a press meet was set for the two where they reacted to their eviction. For those who don’t know, BB 15 host and actor Salman Khan warned them to play games and not only show romance to their fans. Speaking about the eviction, disheartened Miesha said, “With a really heavy heart, I bid goodbye to ‘BIGG BOSS’. I have lived some of the most amazing moments of my life in this house and I can’t believe it has come to an end so soon! But there is a lot to look forward to; I have made special friends in this journey. Especially I couldn’t be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: After Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal Gets Eliminated From The House

On the other hand, Ieshaan too shared his disappointment about his eviction from the show. "This has been quite a journey. I can't express how disappointed I feel now that I can't go any further. But I'm taking away some important lessons that I've learned on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you 'BIGG BOSS', for everything that you've given," he said.

Meanwhile, Salman has announced that the upcoming week will be crucial for all the contestants and in Sunday's episode, the actor slammed Ieshaan in a stern voice, "Kya expect kar rahe the Ieshaan, kaun jaega? Pichle do hafto se samjha raha tha mai ki aaplog kuch nahi kar rahe. Abhi romance ke bal ke upar to nahi chalta na ye show bhai? Wo added hota hai. Ye bhi nahi ke aap logo ke romance me kuch aisa fun tha (What were you even expecting, Ieshaan? Who would be voted out? I have been telling you guys for the past two weeks that you guys are not doing anything inside the house. This show doesn't run on romance. Not that there was much fun in your romance even). You were not mixing with anyone."

