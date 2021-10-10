Mumbai: The budding romance between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer inside Bigg Boss 15 house has been making headlines. Recently, Ieshaan expressed his love for Miesha as they shared a cozy moment. However, during the Sunday Ka Vaar, Ieshaan and Miesha were seen getting intimate in a blanket. Not just this, but the two contestants also did a lip-lock.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff Becomes First Eliminated Contestant of Salman Khan's Show

However, feels like Bigg Boss fans are not really happy with Ieshaan and Miesha kissing in front of cameras. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter mentioning that they were watching the show with their families. While one of the social media users called them ‘horny’, others requested Bigg Boss not to air such scenes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Mocks Nikki Tamboli For Supporting Pratik Sehajpal, Asks 'Aapne Kitni Gaali Di Hai'

Check how Bigg Boss fans are reacting to Ieshaan and Miesha’s intimate scene:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Argues With Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani, Says 'Pratik Akela Sher Ki Tarah Khel Raha Hai'

Tauba tauba #IeshaanSehgal aur #MeishaIyer kr Kya rhe dono embarrassing to watch with family on TV

Honeymoon Mana rhe pura #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy — JErin_3 (@Its_Baby_Doll3) October 10, 2021

#MeishaIyer and #IeshaanSehgal canoodling like horny teenagers. They know BB loves all kinds of tharak & hence they will last long doing this. That sundri-mundri orgasmic #Vishwasuntree is hawasi too. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 #WeekendKaVaar — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) October 10, 2021

I am watching this show withy family.. and suddenly #MeishaIyer

And #IeshaanSehgal kissing seen on promo.. i feel very uncomfortable to watching this scene in front of my family.. please both of you dont cross your limits coz its a family show.. #BiggBoss15 — Nandini Sasane (@NandiniSasane) October 10, 2021

The growing romance between Miesha and Ieshaan isn’t unknown to other housemates as well. Earlier, Jay Bhanushali teased Miesha saying, “Pehle Miesha dukhi raha karti thi, aab Miesha khush rehti hai. Main upar wale se dua karunga ke tum aise hi chumbak ki tarah chipke raho (Miesha used to be sad earlier, but now she stays happy. I wish that you both stick to each other like a pair of magnets).” Even Donal Bisht had said, “Aap dono ek plate mein hi toh khate ho (you guys eat in the same plate).”

Meanwhile, actor and model Sahil Shroff have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 during Sunday Ka Vaar. With this, he has become the first contestant of the season to get eliminated. Salman Khan announced that Sahil received the least number of votes following which he left the show.