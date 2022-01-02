Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to bring some massive twists. The makers of the show will introduce four new challengers in the house who will make tasks difficult for the inmates. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, the four challengers who can be seen entering the controversial house are Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Gets Into a Heated Argument With Salman Khan and It Leaves Everyone Shocked

These challengers will be seen making the ticket to finale task even more difficult for the contestants. “Loopholes nikalne walo ko btaeinge ke smartness hoti kya hai (Will tell what smartness is, to the people who dig for loopholes),” Munmun Dutta can be heard saying in the promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Gets Angry at Abhijeet Bichukale For Yawning While He Talks, Yells ‘So Jao’

However, as per a report in ETimes, these four challengers will stay in the house only for a day. “The four challengers will stay in a separate section of the house. They will perform tasks, which will then be replicated by the contestants. They will enter the BB house tonight,” said a source cited by the report.

Munmun Dutta is popularly known as Babita Ji of the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Surbhi Chandna isn’t new to Bigg Boss. She earlier appeared on the show along with Ekta Kapoor to announce her supernatural thriller, Naagin. On the other hand, Vishal Singh rose to fame as Jigar in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Talking about Akanksha Puri, she has done several Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

It will be interesting to see if the entry of four challengers in the house will help the makers of the show, who are otherwise struggling to perform well on the TRP chart.