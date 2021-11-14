Mumbai: With each passing day, the temperature inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is increasing and the upcoming episode will set fire in the show once again. In the recent promo, Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh can be seen visiting the controversial reality show. “Kaun hai jo iss ghar mein chugalkhori karne ke liye? (Who is a sneaker in this house?),” Siddhant questions. However, it was Neha Bhasin‘s answer that created a storm inside the house. Neha was quick to mention that Karan Kundrra is the ‘chugalkhor’ in the house. “Chugalkhor se zyada fattu hai yeh (He is a scared person more than a sneaker),” Neha says. She then pours mud over Karan (which was a part of the task).Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Lauds Simba For Being Calm and Composed, Says 'Yeh Apne Liye Stand Leta Hai'

Apart from this, Neha Bhasin will be seen tagging Karan Kundrra as someone ‘jiske zaroorat hi nahi hai ghar mein’. This will lead to a major argument between the two with Karan calling Neha’s game ‘dirty’. “Tere game dirty hai. Tu yahan pe gand paa rahi hai (Your game is dirty. You are creating nuisance here),” Karan will be seen telling Neha Bhasin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Jay Bhanushali, Says His Presence Makes 'No Farq'

For the unversed, Neha Bhasin recently entered Bigg Boss 15 along with Raqesh Bapat as wild card contestants. However, Raqesh had to leave the show due to health reasons. Even though Raqesh is better now, it has not been announced whether he will re-enter the show or not.

