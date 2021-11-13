Mumbai: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome Kartik Aryan. The actor will be seen promoting his upcoming movie Dhamaka. In the recent promo, Kartik can be seen inside Bigg Boss house as he questions “Kaun hai jo iss ghar ki TRP ghata raha hai? (Who is negatively impacting the TRP of this show)” However, it was Neha Bhasin‘s answer to this question that created a storm inside Salman Khan’s show. Neha was quick to name Tejasswi Prakash and call her boring. “Sahi galat ki phehchaan inko bilkul nahi hai. She is boring for me,” Neha tells Kartik Aryan. This upsets Tejasswi who goes on to say that Neha is ‘annoying’ her.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fame Karan Nath To Enter Salman Khan's Show Now? Insider Reveals It All | Exclusive

Neha Bhasin Calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘Boring’

Apart from this, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also welcome Bunty aur Babli aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. During their visit to the house as well, Neha Bhasin will be seen tagging Karan Kundrra as someone ‘jiske zaroorat hi nahi hai ghar mein’. This will lead to a major argument between the two with Karan calling Neha’s game ‘dirty’. “Tere game dirty hai. Tu yahan pe gand paa rahi hai (Your game is dirty. You are creating nuisance here),” Karan will be seen telling Neha Bhasin. Also Read - Raqesh Bapat's Health Update: Actor's Sister Talks About His Condition; Will he Return to Bigg Boss 15 Soon?

Neha Bhasin Vs Karan Kundrra Gets Bigger

For the unversed, Neha Bhasin recently entered Bigg Boss 15 along with Raqesh Bapat as wild card contestants. However, Raqesh had to leave the show due to health reasons.

