Bigg Boss 15 Poll: Bigg Boss 15 has got even more interesting with the wild card entry of Rajiv Adatia. The viewers have witnessed that Ieshaan and Rajiv know each other for the past few years and said on the show that they both are ‘very close’ to each other. Earlier, Ieshaan told Miesha that he is bisexual, and reportedly was dating Rajiv a few years ago. Ieshaan even discussed his previous connection with Miesha claiming that he was once ‘playing around with an influential man for work.’ The intense argument between Ieshaan and Rajiv also hints at their past relationship and has given rise to speculation if the duo were dating in the past.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal-Rajiv Adatia Get Into Big Fight, Latter Hints At Their Past Relationship

In the latest promo by Colors, Rajiv can be heard saying, “Tujhe Kya Lagta Hai, Bahar Kya Hua Tha?” leaving Ieshaan stunned for a moment. The sequence is followed up by a voice-over of Bigg Boss where it says ‘Kya Ieshaan aur Rajiv ke rishte ka sach bahar aa jayega?’ Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Body-Shames Rajiv Adatia, Latter Breaks Down And Says 'I Have Medical Condition'

When we ran a Bigg Boss poll on what our audience thought about the whole situation of Ieshaan and Rajiv, the majority voted that the duo are trying to hide their relationship on the show while some believed that it is all Rajiv’s game plan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Umar Riaz Get Into Massive Fight During Captaincy Task

Check Poll Here:

Bigg Boss 15: Do You Think Ieshaan And Rajiv Are Hiding The Truth Of Their Relationship?#BiggBoss15 #IeshaanSehgaal #RajivAdatia #MieshaIyer — India.com (@indiacom) October 26, 2021



During the intense fight, Ieshaan clarifies to Rajiv that he is a ‘straight man’ and his statements are affecting his image. Ieshaan confronted him and said that he should keep both the relationships different – the one Ieshaan has with Miesha Iyer, and the other he has with Rajiv. Rajiv said that the bond they share is very special even in the outside world but Ieshaan intervenes and said, “Meri Image Kharab Ho Rahi Hai ( My image is getting spoiled).” Rajiv goes on to say, “Mera Muh Mat Khula”, to which Ieshaan reacts and said, “Chillao Mat”.

Meanwhile, Afsana Khan body-shames Rajiv and he reacts by saying ‘Soch Ke Bola Karo, Aap Bachchi Nahi Hai’. fsana said to Rajiv that he won’t be able to fit inside the prop and it pinched him a lot. He reiterated and said that everything is not a joke and she should think before speaking out. Shamita comes in support of Rajiv and tells Afsana that she has a habit of calling people ‘fat’, which is not good. Later, Shamita goes inside the house and finds Rajiv crying. She tried to console him and said to ‘let it go’. He tells her, ‘I have a medical condition.’