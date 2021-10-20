In Bigg Boss 15 house, contestants are all heated up after captain Nishant Bhat nominated 8 people for the upcoming week. They are Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Vishal Kotian. Bigg Boss gave Nishant a special power and responsibility to take 8 names out of 15. Housemates are angry on the captain’s decision as this comes as a shock for all of them, especially Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra, who are good friends with Nishant.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, October 19 Highlights: Contestants Target Nishant Bhatt After Nominations

Karan had voted for Nishant in the captaincy task sometime back and the latter had said that his captaincy should be useful to Karan. Now, it is surprising for the viewers to beleive that Nishant chose Akasa and Afsana over Karan Kundrra. Netizens too are in anger and slamming Nishant for his decision. While nominating Shamita, Nishant gave a reason ‘Shamita frequently speaks in English’. This irks film and television critic Salil Arunkumar Sand and he tweeted, “#BiggBoss15: #NishantBhat nominates #ShamitaShetty for speaking in ENGLISH!! #Nishnat you need to listen to your Speech!! So Very Unfair!! #BB15 #ColorsTV #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan @ShamitaShetty”. Also Read - Donal Bisht - Vidhi Pandya’s Shocking Elimination: How The Eviction Happened And Who All Nominated Them?



Salil also asked the makers of the reality show what is the purpose of votes if they have to eliminate housemates like this. “#BiggBoss15 why are the makers even asking for people to vote when they have to eliminate housemates like this #VidhiiPandya and #DonalBhist!! VERY UNFAIR!! #BB15 #ColorsTV #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan”, he mentioned in a separate tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash To Be The Next Bigg Boss 15 Couple? Fans Think So|India.com Twitter Poll

Umar Riaz called Nishant Bhat a snake

After Nishant nominated Umar, he said that he is a snake and Nishant himself has broken a lot of rules. He blamed him that he has broken his trust in two days. He continued that Nishant had promised him that he will save him. Ieshaan also blasted at Nishant at that point of time.

Take a look at Twitterati’s reaction on the nominations:

Nishant Bhat is a snake ,in ott also he always ditch Divya same as now karan kundra in the name of friends vibes… Don’t like ott contestant.. #KaranKundra best hai — Mem Tatak (@AnuNutu123) October 19, 2021

What a kick-ass episode !!! #BigBoss15

But Nishant reasons better Dena chahiye tha for nominations 🤦‍♀️🥴 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) October 19, 2021

Nishantbhat dogla hai hume aisa Neta kabhi nai chahiye he is chu 😡 — Singh Sahab ka Ladka (@singhsaabsladka) October 19, 2021

#Nishantbhat for #Shamitashetty . – unko thoda “difficult” Ho raha hai “because” “Naturally” Unka “Language” English nikalta hai.. Isme toh khud hi bhai ne itni english bol di. Kya bakchodi hai#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Dennis (@denzibenzi007) October 19, 2021

What a nomination man! Maza agayaa.. #BB15 @ColorsTV Sometime back nishant to karan – My captaincy should be useful to you.Break k baad Nishant nominated Kundra but not Akasa. 🤣🤷🏻‍♀️🙈 @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 19, 2021



