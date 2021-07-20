Mumbai: Actor Gavie Chahal, who is currently seen in the popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, might just be seen in the upcoming season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. The Salman Khan-hosted show is known for its controversies and seems like Chahal has agreed to be a part of the same. In his latest interaction with news daily, Gavie said that he is in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 15 but nothing has been finalised yet.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani To Enter Salman Khan Hosted Show? He Says 'I Am Giving a Thought'

While speaking to ETimes, Gavie revealed that he was approached for the last season of Bigg Boss as well but he had to undergo eye surgery at the same time, so he couldn't take up the opportunity. The actor was quoted as saying, "I underwent a major eye operation last year. Thus, I couldn't become a part of Bigg Boss 14. This year, talks are on. But I'll only be able to say anything once things are finalised."

Gavie is playing the role of Rohit in the romantic show spearheaded by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh. The actor has returned to acting after a long gap on television. He spoke on the same and said, "Yes, I am doing TV after a long gap; I was focusing on films. But the character of Rohit sounded very interesting when it was offered to me. I couldn't say no to it. It is a multi-shaded character that brings a lot of twists to the story. Also, I had dates available. So I thought that why not go ahead with the offer. I am also shooting for a film."

Earlier, actor Neha Marda said that she was in talks with Bigg Boss 15 makers and has been mulling over her participation in the show. Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, is also in the line to be one of the contestants this year. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!