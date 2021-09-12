Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Bigg Boss OTT is managing to make headlines with many new angles in the house, however, fans are eagerly waiting for the television premiere with Salman Khan coming back as the host. Now, the makers have released a new promo of the show and fans can’t keep calm. In the new promo, Salman Khan is seen sitting in a jungle set up and introduces viewers to the ‘Sankat In Jungle’ theme and hints at more challenges for the contestants.Also Read - Akshara Singh Opens Up On Her Toxic Relationship: 'I Was Chased By Few Boys With Acid Bottles In Hand, Went Into Depression'

In the promo, Salman can be seen sitting in a jungle, clad in a night suit as he explains the theme of the show. He then can be seen talking to the 'Vishwasuntree', the voice-over of which is given by the veteran actor Rekha. When Salman asked her how the contestants will get to sleep, Rekha replies by saying that a good night's sleep will be difficult for contestants due to the cold winds.

The promo has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors and captioned it, "Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you?"

Bigg Boss OTT will stream for six weeks and will seamlessly move to TV with Salman Khan coming back as a host.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s on and off romance is grabbing all kind of eyeballs. In the latest promo, Shamita told Neha Bhasin that ‘Raqesh is not a man for her’. Later, Raqesh also opened his heart out to Neha about Shamita and said that he did not wanted to get into a relationship or to into some kind of expectations. He further said that relationships happens naturally but I was against expectations. He added, “I have given her utmost support Neha every time when she used to breakdown but every time I can’t be there for her, even she has to support me. Just because I keep a strong face forward that does not mean that I don’t break from inside. I told her two broken people have come together, so firecrackers will happen between them.”