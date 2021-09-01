Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: The new promo of Bigg Boss 15 hints at the changed format of the show according to which the contestants will be made to cross a jungle before entering the house. The video shows Salman Khan asking the ‘vishwa sundari‘ (Rekha’s voice) about the Bigg Boss 15 house. She reveals that this year, the contestants will have to suffer in a jungle before they are able to reach the house. Salman then tells the audience that there’s going to be a lot of drama and laughter as the contestants will be made to do some unexpected things this year.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Tells Raqesh Bapat, 'I Let You Kiss Because I Like You' - Fans React

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to start premiering from October on Colors TV. Apart from the rumoured contestants, the show will also see the winners of Bigg Boss OTT as the participants this year. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is currently live on the Voot app. Check out this new promo of Bigg Boss 15: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Tears Letter From Family, Saves Raqesh Bapat - Fans Say 'Strongest Connection'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Official Statement After His Mid-Week Eviction, Says 'I Have Won'

Meanwhile, Salman has already shot for the rest of the promos of Bigg Boss 15. He is currently in Russia shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The actor is expected to stay there for a three-month schedule before he hops on to shooting the next season of Bigg Boss from October this year.

It is also being reported that veteran actor Rekha, whose voice can be heard in the promos of Bigg Boss 15, will be an integral part of the show this year. The popular actor has been given a hefty amount to be associated with the show along with Salman who returns to host the reality drama for the 10th time in a row. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!