Bigg Boss 15 latest news: In the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, a big argument took place between Karan Kundrra and the wild card entry – Rakhi Sawant. The two were seen making personal attacks on each other in front of Neha Dhupia, who had come to grill the contestants for sometime. During a task, Karan was asked to tag Ritesh with a few qualities and he used the placard with ‘kaayar‘ written over it.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Takes a Dig At Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Backs Shamita Shetty

Interestingly, it was Umar Riaz who was asked to tag Ritesh in the task but seeing Karan’s eagerness to participate in the task, Neha gave him the opportunity. This happened after Ritesh had called Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship fake. Responding to the same, Karan gave him the ‘kaayar‘ tag and accused Ritesh of coming with a preconceived notion about him and Tejasswi. He said, “Ritesh came with a preconceived mudda about me and pointed fingers at me. Who ran away from his own wedding? A person who values his stocks more than his wife, for me he is a kaayar (coward).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Worries After Husband Ritesh’s Entry in BB 15: Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash Don't Flirt on Him

Karan added that Ritesh is a 100 per cent ‘dogla‘. He said Ritesh is a different person when he is given attention and does not act this friendly behind people’s backs. He said, “Ritesh was not friendly and just kept maligning me with strong allegations. He is a different person on the face and becomes entirely someone else upon getting attention. If you give respect, you will get respect.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Angry Salman Khan Calls Karan Kundrra 'Ishq Mein Nikamma', Tejasswi Interrupts

This irked Ritesh who asked Karan not to attack him personally. He said he targetted Karan for everything that he did in the game but the latter kept bringing his personal life into the game. The argument then heated up between Karan and Ritesh and even though Pratik Sehajpal and Umar came to stop them, they continued arguing. “Shaadi karke bhaaga s***a, 3 saal baad aya,” said Karan referring to Ritesh leaving Rakhi alone for three years after marriage.

While Ritesh and Karan got involved in the war of words, Rakhi also jumped in to defend her husband. She told Karan that he had cheated in his previous relationships and he has no right to question anyone else’s relationship, therefore. “Tune saari ladkio ko dhoka diya. What are you talking about! Tu bhagoda hai (You have cheated on so many women. You are an escapist). Ritesh didn’t come for 2 years, that is my personal life,” she said.

Rakhi’s remarks referred to Karan’s relationship with actor Kritika Kamra, and Anusha Dandekar – both of which ended up in public breakups. Earlier, when Karan was accused of cheating on Anushka, he said he would not like to say anything in order to protect the sanctity of the relationship that they had shared.

