Mumbai: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 will welcome several celebrities this Sunday Ka Vaar. Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Neha Bhasin and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli will grace the show as well. During the episode, they will also be seen discussing Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali's fight which took place earlier this week.

In the recent promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki Tamboli can be seen backing Pratik Sehajpal as Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani continue to question his behaviour inside Bigg Boss 15 house. While Nikki argues that Jay should not have abused Pratik, Karan mentions that Pratik has a habit of poking others. "Pratik akela sher ki tarah khel raha hai (Pratik is the only one who is playing this game like a tiger)," Nikki said. Following this, Arjun Bijlaini says that if Pratik can instigate someone, he should be ready to get some bashing in return too. Amid the heated argument, even Salman Khan interrupts and says that Pratik is 'going overboard'.

Meanwhile, during Saturday’s episode, even Salman Khan scolded Pratik for breaking the lock while Vidhi Pandya was in the bathroom. “You’re looking like a fool,” Salman told Pratik.

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for elimination are Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali. Reportedly, Sahil Shroff will get eliminated from the show. However, there is no confirmation on the same so far.