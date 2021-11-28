Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli took to Twitter and penned a note in support of Shamita Shetty. Nikki lashed at the wild card contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee for calling Shamita ‘dogli’ and questioned why it is considered dominating if a woman voices her opinion more often. Nikki went on to say that a wild card contestant can never lift the trophy and suggested that they choose their enemies to have their glimpse in the promos of the show.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Worries After Husband Ritesh’s Entry in BB 15: Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash Don't Flirt on Him

"It is sad we live in a society where if a woman voices her opinion more often than not it is taken as being dominating and the same goes for Shamita. A girl brought up with dignity and class will behave a certain way which sadly passes off as snooty and proud, and even if she is one then just let's accept it and move on she isn't pointing fingers at your personality or expecting a justification so why are you, your game is Bigboss not uncover Shamita right?!? A wild card contestant comes in and says things to her knowing very well this will only get her eyeballs so she chooses her enemies well to make sure promo cuts have her in it…well let's just accept the reality that wild card entries never lift the trophy," Nikki wrote.

Nikki further backed Shamita Shetty asking her to remain strong and win the show. “Shamita I just want you to hang in there you are stronger than this, let the world watch you lift the trophy this year,” Nikki Tamboli concluded.

For the unversed, in the latest episode, Devoleena was seen calling Shamita ‘dogli’. Galti karte ho aap, galti ko accept bhi karo. Vahan pe aap dolgle bhi lagte ho (If you make a mistake, learn to accept it. Otherwise you look hypocrite),” Devoleena told Shamita. This broke down Shamita, who was also spotted crying in the show.

