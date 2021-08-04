Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin soon and several speculations are going around on social media regarding who will be locked up in the controversial reality show. Amid all this, Karan Mehra‘s wife Nisha Rawal is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi Finale: Karan Johar To Grace The Show, Sayli Kamble To Get Eliminated Ahead of Grand Finale?

As per a SpotboyE report, Nisha's team is already in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 15. However, no decision has been finalised yet. A number of celebrities are in talks and final confirmation will be made by August end. Bigg Boss 15 will air on television in mid-September.

This comes months after the dispute between actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal was making headlines. The dispute escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha's complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and is making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He had also added that Nisha was demanding huge alimony and was bipolar. On the other hand, Nisha held a press conference and presented her side of the story and claimed that Karan is making false stories. Karan too had accused Nisha of switching off the cameras installed at the couple's house alleging that everything was 'orchestrated and planned.' However, Nisha also accepted that she had switched off the cameras some time ago alleging that Karan would be at his best behaviour wherever there were cameras but in the bedroom, where they didn't have a camera, he would 'abuse' and 'hit' her.

Nisha’s husband and actor Karan Mehra also participated in Bigg Boss 10.

Meanwhile, this year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. The show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan.

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Amit Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. Reportedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali has also been approached for the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.