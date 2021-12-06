Bigg Boss 15 Nominations: The controversies have escalated after the wild cards Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 15 House. There is already a divide between VIP and non-VIP candidates in the House. Non-VIP contestants try to protect themselves during the nomination task by blaming each other. The VIPs have the power to save the non-VIP contestants from nominations. So, each one of them comes forward to put their point.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'I’ll Rather Leave The Show Than Being Insulted,' Says Shamita Shetty After Salman Khan Blasts Her in Weekend Ka Vaar

Pratik Sehajpal blames Shamita Shetty and calls her biased. “Shamita should get nominated as she always favoured her friends,” says former Ace of Space contestant, while she replies, saying, “Pratik is not always fair.” He again blames Shilpa Shetty’s sister that even if she is doing wrong and somebody is not standing with her, that particular person becomes wrong for the actor.” Devoleena (who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’) says, “Pratik is more honest than you Shamita.” Mohabbatein actor then calls Devoleena an unfair ‘sanchalak’. Also Read - 'Stop Defaming Doctor Umar,' Fans Allege After Salman Khan Calls Him a 'Violent Doctor' | Bigg Boss 15

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan Calls Karan Kundrra 'Sabse Kamzoor Player' | Watch

Tejasswi Prakash also targets former MTV Love School contestant: “Pratik is doing everything to be in your good books.” Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia come face to face and Nishant says: “He gets involved in other’s issues and never focuses on his own.” Rajiv replies: “He even ditched Shamita” and Nishant says: “Yes I will change colour as I am a Chameleon.”

Pratik also blames Karan Kundrra and says he goes physical during the fights but Rashami contradicts and says that you both have gone physical and on this Pratik argues with her that why she is ignoring this point. They get into heated arguments with each other.

(With inputs from IANS)