Mumbai: Have you ever thought who will judge Bigg Boss if not Salman Khan? Well, several celebrities including Farah Khan, Karan Johar have hosted the controversial reality show in past. However, Salman is associated with the show for a long time now. While fans wait for Weekend Ka Vaar to watch Salman, this weekend our beloved host might not join the show. Yes, as per The Khabri, Salman Khan will skip the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar owing to health reasons. The entertainment portal also claims that Mahesh Manjrekar is likely to host the show tonight and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday) instead of Salman Khan. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. For the unversed, Mahesh Manjrekar has also been hosting Bigg Boss Marathi.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Latest Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal And Karan Kundra Indulge Into A Major Fight, Tejran Cute Moments | Watch Video

Exclusive #WeekendKaVaar#SalmanKhan is not feeling well so half of the show was hosted by #MaheshManjrekar — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 19, 2021

Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Rashami Desai and Devoleena are likely to enter the show as challengers. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, sources say that Rashami and Devoleena might enter Bigg Boss 15 this weekend. Rashami and Devoleena were earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13. The duo became good friends and each other’s back support in the house. While Devoleena had to leave the show due to medical reasons, Rashami was one of the top contenders for the winner’s trophy.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.