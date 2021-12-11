Mumbai: Just a few days before Salman Khan was spotted while leaving Riyadh for his Da-Bangg tour and now Bigg Boss 15 fans seem worried regarding who will be hosting the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar. There are also reports that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill might host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar instead of Salman Khan. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Salman Khan will not be able to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the controversial reality show since he is busy with the Da-Bangg tour. The report further claims that it is because of this reason that the makers of the show have approached Shehnaaz Gill to host the upcoming episodes.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Locks Lips With Husband Ritesh In Front of Contestants, Fans go Berserk

However, The Khabri shared a clip from Salman Khan's recent press conference in which he can be seen assuring that he will be back to Mumbai to shoot for Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar. "I am going to love the airport again and go back to Mumbai and shoot for Bigg Boss early in the morning," Salman Khan can be heard saying in the press conference.

Also Read - Is Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh In Bigg Boss 15 Fake? Check These Viral Wedding Pics

There's no official confirmation if Shehnaaz Gill will be shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar. Let's wait and watch who will be hosting the show. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Telly Chakkar also reported that Shehnaaz Gill was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15 to enter the house as a wild card contestant. However, we can see that she hasn't entered the show yet.

