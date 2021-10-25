Mumbai: Vidhi Pandya‘s sudden mid-week eviction left Bigg Boss 15 viewers shocked. Vidhi’s fans were quick to question her eviction and called it unfair. Even the show’s host, Salman Khan raised the issue during Sunday Ka Vaar. He not only questioned if the decision was fair but also added that Vidhi was the only one in the house who maintained her relationship with everyone. “Sabke saath usne ek rishta banaya, aapko khud pata hai ke iss ghar ke andar rishte bnana kitna mushkil hai (She maintained a relationship with everyone, you also know how difficult it is to maintain a relationship in this house),” Salman Khan had said. Following this, Shamita confessed that Umar Riaz could have been named as well, others pointed out Simba’s contribution to the show is also comparatively less.Also Read - 'Karan Ko Hi Winner Bana Do' Netizens Call Bigg Boss Unfair, Remind How Kushal Tandon and Zeeshan Khan Were Eliminated

Following the episode, India.com asked fans ‘if not Vidhi Pandya, who should have been eliminated?’ To this, most of the fans pointed that Simba Nagpal should have been evicted. While over 54% of fans feel that Simba should have been eliminated, 36% of fans feel Ieshaan Sehgaal could have been named too. Umar Riaz got the least number of votes with close to 10%. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Apologetic Karan Kundrra Breaks Down After Salman Khan Bashes Him For Attacking Pratik Sehajpal

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Karan Kundrra and Others Over Vidhi Pandya's Shocking Eviction

For the unversed, last week, Bigg Boss asked all the 15 contestants to take two names who haven’t contributed to the show in these 15 days. It was shocking to see how all of them took only Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s names. Starting from Pratik, and Jay who took Donal and Vidhi’s names, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Vishal, Ieshaan, Umar, Nigam, Afsana, Tejasswi, Miesha, Akasa also took the same names.

Meanwhile, there was no elimination from the show during Weekend Ka Vaar. Rather, Rajiv Adatia has entered the show as the first wild card entry.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.