Bigg Boss 15 weekend ka vaar is here and host Salman Khan will be seeing slamming the housemates. Salman is pissed with everyone in the house as contestants are looking fake in the show. He said, ‘Sab jhoote dikhai dere hai’. Salman showed his disappointment specially on Karan Kundraa and called him ‘Ishq Mein Nikamma’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Her 'Dogla'

the actor is disappointed with Karan Kundraa and calls him ‘Ishq Mein Nikamma, aisa lagra hai chutti manare ho’ (it seems like you are on a holiday and so much in love that you are not playing game). On this, Tejasswi Prakash interrupted Salman and replied that all the contestants in the house are not so great actors to give fake performances (koi iss ghar mein itna bada actor nahi hai.. ke jhooti acting karne ki himaat rakhe). Salman then said, “Let me interrupt you Teja, you guys do not stand a chance.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian Expresses Shock Over Mid-Week Elimination: I Played Intelligently, But…

Also Read - Dekho, Dekho Voh Aagya! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Enters Bigg Boss 15, FINALLY!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 introduces Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh. For the first time they have made a public appearance together. With the wildcard entries coming in, the episode is expected to get interesting.

Let’s wait and watch for some more drama in the house.