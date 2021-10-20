Bigg Boss 15, Oct 20 Update: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, actor Shamita Shetty decided to nominate herself for eviction. After the shocking eviction of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya in the Monday episode, the Tuesday episode came with a lot of surprises that also included a new nomination process. Instead of the open nominations or the usual nominations that happen in the confession room, Bigg Boss called the contestants in the illusion room where a person going inside was considered already nominated and in lieu of saving himself/ herself, the person had to nominate another person. The catch here was that once nominated, the other person chosen by the one who’s inside the illusion room will also lose the right to nominate another person in his/ her own place.Also Read - Donal Bisht On Bigg Boss 15 Eviction: ‘Vishal, Jay, Afsana Used Afsana Like A Puppet'

Shamita was the first contestant who went inside the illusion room. Once she stepped inside, she saw surrounded herself by mirrors. It was then that Bigg Boss told her that if she can see herself in all the mirrors, that means that she is already nominated, and if she doesn’t want to get nominated, she will have to choose another contestant in her own place knowing that the person she chooses will lose the right to nominate someone other. Shamita, while exclaiming that she won’t nominate someone else to save her ownself, decided that she will not put a cross on any banner with other contestants’ faces on them. She put a cross on her own poster inside the illusion room. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian is 'Double Dholki', Say Fans in India.com Twitter Poll

TASK SLAYER SHAMITA

She is golden-hearted…She has proved it earlier also by giving #MieshaIyer her shoes and now by nominating herself and saving others…She is such a pure soul#BigBoss #BigBoss15 #ShamitaShetty — Rajdeep Boral (@i_rajdeepboral) October 20, 2021

The most fair contestant of BB15 is Shamita…she nominated herself instead of nominating other ..she proved that she has a heart of gold..

Amd some people say Shamita is unfair bla.

Kuch sikho humari Queen se#ShamitaShetty #ShamitalsTheBoss #BBQueenShamita

TASK SLAYER SHAMITA — Shamita Shetty Fc (@ashu_shamitafan) October 20, 2021

The way #ShamitaShetty handle today nomination dil jeet liya she prove that she’s truly a mastermind hats off @ShamitaShetty TASK SLAYER SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/HlCwWhQuVH — CiCi (@CiCiFurler) October 20, 2021

Koi itna acha kaisay ho sakta hain? We need more people like you @ShamitaShetty Kash I could hug you but I know the energies will come to you and you will know we love you! Jeet liya apny hum sb ko #ShamitaShetty #ShamitasTribe #ShamitaIsTheBoss https://t.co/UhVqn68Sxm — Hiroo 🦋 (ShamitasTribe BB15) (@00hira00) October 20, 2021

#ShamitaShetty is pure hearted, caring and most importantly so humble. She could have easily nominated herself and saved from this unfair nominations. But she chose to save someone else. She is a real gem.

You have our back Queen. GO GIRL. TASK SLAYER SHAMITA #ShamitalsTheBoss — 💞ShaRa💞 (@sharaxinfinity) October 20, 2021

Shamita then came outside and the rest of the contestants were left gobsmacked when Bigg Boss announced that she had nominated herself for the eviction this week.

While many of Shamita’s fans would call it a sensitive move on her part to build a relationship with the housemates, a few fans would be left disappointed seeing that she didn’t think for herself above others. Do you think she should have nominated herself? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!