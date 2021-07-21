Bigg Boss 15 OTT Promo Out: Actor Salman Khan makes sure that his fans get something special from him every Eid and this time was no different. On the occasion of Bakri Eid, Salman announced Bigg Boss 15 OTT with its very first promo. Recently, Voot announced the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT and the first six weeks will be accessible to the fans 24×7. Since then, the fans are beaming with excitement and can’t wait for the show to premiere.Also Read - Salman Khan Starts Intensive Training For Tiger 3 With Bicep Workout, Surprises Fans With Amazing Pump And Vascularity

In the promo, Salman can be seen bursting with joy as he warns the audience to gear up for the craziest and most sensational season ever. He said that the 'Janta' factor will be Over The Top by giving the common man, the uncommon power. The show promises a unique experience with a lot of drama, entertainment, and deeper engagements with the contestants locked inside the house.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Monalisa shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, "Seems like our Favourite "DABANGG STAR" is back yet again to treat his fans on Eid!! Salman Khan Sir always ensures that his fans get their Eidi from Him every year. This year, Salman Khan Sir @beingsalmankhan released the promo of India's most sensational reality-show – *Bigg Boss OTT* as his Eid 2021 treat for fans *#BiggBossOTT* *#SalmanKhan* * @Voot."

Watch Here:

The latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss 15 OTT will have a new face as its host while Salman continues to host for the show that will premiere on TV. As per the SpotboyE report, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty was the first one to get approached by the makers of the show. However, things didn’t work out due to date issues. Makers are considering some big Bollywood celebrities and names such as Farah Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been reportedly approached for the same.

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.

According to reports, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has already begun and Omung Kumar has started working on the house design. It is being said that the season will have a mix of contestants. Reports also stated that celebrities and commoners will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Commenting on Bigg Boss OTT, Salman had said, “It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparallel interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It’s truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house.”

Bigg Boss 0TT is expected to premiere on August 8 on Voot.