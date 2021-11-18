Bigg Boss 15 news: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, his ex and Big Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, are reportedly entering Bigg Boss 15 soon. The development comes after the entry of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya was cancelled at the last moment.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Episode: Neha Grabs Pratik By Collar, Pushes Tejasswi Amid Ugly War of Words With Nishant

As informed by an insider, both Paras and Pavitra will be entering as challengers in the house and will be tasked to soar up the drowning TRPs of the show. The creative team of Bigg Boss 15 has come up with the idea of sending both Paras and Pavitra inside the house to heat up the equations between them and Pratik Sehajpal who is one of the contestants this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Tells Umar Riaz 'Kahi Baar Inke Muh Se Gandgi Nikalti Hai' Amid Rumours of Donal Bisht's Entry

Both Pratik and Paras have dated Pavitra in the past. The actor is currently in a live-in relationship with actor Ejaz Khan whom she met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two dated for a while and are in a steady relationship currently. Speaking about the same, the source close to the production house said, “While it’s unfortunate that the entry of the wild card contestants was called off at the very last moment, the team has thought of something really interesting for the audience. Both Paras and Pavitra are known to make the show spicier and they will leave no stone unturned to make sure that their presence is being felt inside the house.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya To Re-Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Show Along With Donal Bisht?

While Paras and Pavitra are yet to confirm the news, the Weekend Ka Vaar this time is definitely going to bring in some big twist into the game for sure! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!