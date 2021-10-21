Bigg Boss 15: After winning the second round of the task, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became the first two contestants to have entered the main part of the house. Nishant Bhat, who was the coordinator of the task analysed all the notes/ points made by the contestants and announced Karan and Tejasswi as the winners. This also made the rest of the contestants think that he played unfairly. On social media though, the fans of Pratik Sehajpal and viewers seemed upset as Karan won his way inside the main house despite behaving violently with Pratik in round one of the game. Actor Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss 7, took to Twitter to criticise how Karan was neither shamed nor punished for locking Pratik in his arms and slamming him against the floor in an extremely violent attack. Rather he was rewarded and asked to enjoy the luxuries of the main house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Twists Pratik Sehajpal's Neck, Locks Him With Arms And Slams Him to Floor - Fans React

Gauahar's tweet read, "Pehli baar dekha ki itne hinsak behaviour ke baad task continue ho , aur ninda karne ke bajai aapko upgrade milta hai ! Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign #shocked (sic)"

Pehli baar dekha ki itne hinsak behaviour ke baad task continue ho , aur ninda karne ke bajai aapko upgrade milta hai ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #shocked — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

During round two of the game, Pratik tried to snatch the points out of Karan’s hands, the latter turned more aggressive, locked him with his arms, and slammed him against the ground. Pratik got extremely baffled as the whole incident looked violent on Karan’s part. Jay Bhanushali, who was paired with Pratik in the task, immediately came to his rescue.

It’s clearly not accepted ! I don’t know @ColorsTV will protect you for this but this is physical violence if you can kick Zeeshan then you should kick #KaranKundrra for this ! Wtf is this?? Is he mad?? #PratikFam #Pratiksehajpal #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/YsThhz7HQQ — smik 🌩️ (@PratikReal_) October 20, 2021

In the third round, Nishant announced Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian as the winners and they then entered the main house. While Karan and Tejasswi agreed to have Rs 5 lakh deducted from the prize money of Bigg Boss 15 in lieu of getting an opportunity to get back inside the main house, Shamita and Vishal agreed to give up Rs 8 lakh from the prize money.

While the task was happening, Jay continued to make people understand why he doesn’t want the contestants to win this task. He told them all that he wouldn’t want the prize money to be deducted for anyone who is winning the show. Karan, however, said that he would personally give the deducted amount to the one who will win the show if Bigg Boss doesn’t give an opportunity to win back the deducted amount before the finale.

Do you think Nishant's bonding with Karan influenced him to announce Karan as the winner or did he play the role of a fair sanchalak in the task?