Mumbai: The massive fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is making headlines once again. In the latest episode, Pratik Sehajpal alleged that junglewasis are being violent during the task. However, within seconds this lead to a massive argument and Jay Bhanushali hurled abuses at Pratik Sehajpal's mother. Pratik breaks down and says that if anyone abuses his mother, he will walk out of the show.

Following the episode, India.com conducted a Twitter poll asking netizens who do they support – Pratik or Jay. Pratik Sehajpal got the maximum support from the audience. While over 82% of people mentioned that they support Pratik, only 17.3% of people stood in support of Jay Bhanushali.

Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Again Abuses Pratik Sehajpal And Gives Him 'Maa Ki Gali'. Who Do You Support?#BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpal #JayBhanushali — India.com (@indiacom) October 12, 2021

This is for the second time that Jay Bhanushali hurled abuses at Pratik Sehajpal’s mother. During the first week of the show as well, Pratik and Jay got into a massive fight and Jay abused Pratik’s mother. Following this, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode welcomed Nikki Tamboli and Karan Patel as special guests. They were also seen arguing over Pratik and Jay. While Nikki argues that Jay should not have abused Pratik, Karan mentioned that Pratik has a habit of poking others. “Pratik akela sher ki tarah khel raha hai (Pratik is the only one who is playing this game like a tiger),” Nikki had said.

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal’s sister, Preprna Sehajpal also slammed Jay for his remarks and wrote on Instagram, “How dare he again abuses Pratik and his family. Who has given him the right to do so, and this is not acceptable and I stand against abuses!”