Mumbai: A press conference was held inside the Bigg Boss 15 house which will now turn the tables in the show. Apart from asking tough questions, these journalists were also given a major responsibility of deciding the bottom six contestants of the show. Journalists, who were in the house, took this decision on the basis of the majority. The process ultimately resulted in deciding the top 5 contestants of the controversial reality show.

Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz were named as the bottom six contestants. With this, Pratik Sehajal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt became the top five contestants of the show.

The top 5 contestants also have the power to decide the fate of the bottom six. This means they can now decide to save or evict Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

Meanwhile, as per the latest promo, each of the bottom-six contestants (except Rajiv Adatia) and top five contestants were given a ladder. While Simba was with Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali’s had Nishant Bhat. Vishal Kotian’s ladder had Tejasswi Prakash and Umar’s fate was in the hands of Karan Kundrra. Neha Bhasin’s destiny was in the hands of her friend Shamita Shetty. It will be interesting to see what these ladders are for and what will happen next in the show. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Simba Nagpal will be eliminated from this show soon.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.