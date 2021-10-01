Bigg Boss 15 premiere: Bigg Boss 15 premiere is nearing with every passing minute and fans can’t stay calm. Salman Khan will be welcoming all the contestants and it will be filled with performances, tasks, and a lot of fun elements. In the new promo, host Salman is seen having a fun banter with Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz and the actor is back with the ‘wow-wow’. Asim introduced his brother Umar Riaz, who is a doctor by profession and aspires to be an actor.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Salman Khan Flaunts His Swag Moves On ‘Jungle Hai Adhi Raat Hai’ | Watch

In the video, Salman asked Asim that what is the weakness in Umar that will stop him from going ahead in the game. To which Asim responded by saying, ‘violence’. He elaborated on the same and added that he has anger in him but he is emotional too. Asim also revealed that before coming on the Bigg Boss stage, he was nervous about the show and said, “I told him this is the game of Action-and-reaction.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz And Karan Kundrra Look Hot, Dapper in Latest Promos, Fans Support Their Journey

Watch Promo Here:

In another promo, Salman can be seen grooving to ‘Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’. He ended his energetic performance by saying, “Tiger Is Back”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Becomes Last-Minute Addition To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Apart from Umar Riaz, other confirmed contestants to get locked up inside the house are – Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, and Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, and Ieshaan Sehgaal.