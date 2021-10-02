Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Highlights: The 15th season of Bigg Boss began with a scintillating performance by its host, Salman Khan. He introduced the audience to the interesting jungle-themed house this year. Out of 16 contestants this year, 13 have already entered the house while the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT – Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, and Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the show in the Sunday episode. The participants that entered the Bigg Boss 15 house in the Saturday episode are: Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundra, Miesha Iyer, Afsana Khan, and Sahil Shroff.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Umar Riaz To Karan Kundra, All 15 Contestants Set Stage On Fire With Their Performance On 'Kala Chashmah'

The season of controversies, tasks and grilling by host Salman Khan is back as the 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss premieres on Colors TV. Not just an interesting line-up of participants, the makers have also introduced a quirky format this year that includes a jungle that the contestants will have to cross in order to make their way into the lavish Bigg Boss 15 house. As per the format of the show, a few participants get nominated every week, and one among them is eliminated until the grand finale where at least four contestants fight for the big trophy. As it appeared from the Saturday special episode, one could see some tension between Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgal as they both got involved in a 'Dangal' to win the survival kit before entering the house. The tension seems to be growing in the coming days. What do you think? Check out the highlights from the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 15 here: