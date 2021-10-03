Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Live Updates: The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on October 2 and tonight it will continue with its second part of the grand premiere. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will enter the house tonight. Before they enter the jungle-themed house, the trio will be seen addressing weaknesses and strengths of each other that they saw during their stay in Bigg Boss OTT house but it all turns into a confrontation.Also Read - Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's Mushy Romance On Ranjha Is Winning Hearts | Watch

Meanwhile, the other Bigg Boss housemates are Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, singer Akasa Singh, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, former Jet Airways crew member-turned-actor and model Ieshaan Sehgaal, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Nishant Bhat Calls Shamita Shetty 'Biased', She Reacts

Tonight’s episode will witness camaraderie between Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan as the actor promotes his new Tv show, The Big Picture. Aly Goni and Mouni are will be gracing the stage to promote their upcoming song ‘Jodaa’. Mouni will also be seen giving a sensuous performance on stage. Apart from them, Divya Agarwal, Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, and Devoleena Bhatacharjee will also grace the premiere night. Also Read - Big Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Exclusive: Reveals That She Would Miss Raqesh Bapat In BB15 But Excited About New Jungle Journey With OTT Contestant Pratik

Live Updates

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Umar Riaz-Pratik Sehajpal Get Into Ugly Argument

    Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal get into a verbal fight and
    try to instigate each other.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Former Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Are Given Special Powers

    Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, have access to the main house and the jungle. Until they are inside the house, they cannot be nominated and hence they are save in the game, for now. Bigg Boss announced that with the special powers, they also come with trouble for the other 13 housemates.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Mouni Welcomes Former Bigg Boss OTT Contestants But There Is a Twist

    Mouni Roy welcomes former Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat in the jungle. But are they going to bring trouble for the other 13 praanis in the jungle?

  • 10:48 PM IST

    Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht Become Least Liked
    Contestants Of The House

    Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht become the least liked contestants of the house after housemates voted for them. They are given the key to the main house where they are supposed to clean the entire house.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15: The First Mudda In The House Is Over Food Cooked By Afsana Khan

    Jay Bhanushali said that no one is a chef here nor anyone here cooks every day back at their home, so instead of criticizing, they should start appreciating. The mudda over the food began when Afsana cooked pulao and other housemates pointed out that the food is burning. Tejasswi then starts to criticize the food saying, ‘khaane mein namak kam hai’, following which Afsana felt bad. Tejasswi, on the other hand, justified by saying that she had all her attention at saving the food and did not mean to hurt anybody.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Mouni Roles Out ‘First Impressions Game’ With Praanis

    In the game, the contestants will have to name three of
    their counterparts who are their least favourite.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Mouni Roy Gives Seductive Performance On ‘Raat Ka Nasha’

    Mouni Roy enters the house and performs seductively on ‘Raat
    Ka Nasha’. She looks sizzling hot in a white gown.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Welcomes All 16 Contestants With A Major Twist

    Bigg Boss gives an introduction speech. Bigg Boss announces that the contestants have to make their own path to enter the Bigg Boss house and those contestants who could not make it to the house, will be eliminated.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Ieshaan Sehgaal Nominated For Elimination

    Donal Bisht and Ieshaan Sehgaal, who are in the camp-kind-of place received a scroll from Bigg Boss where they were asked to nominate anyone among them. Ieshaan gets nominated for elimination next week.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Salman Says: ‘I And Sanjay Dutt Have Got Many Lifelines In Life’

    As Ranveer Singh rolls ‘The Big Picture’ game with Salman, he tells the superstar that since he is a star he will not get any lifelines. To which Salman responded by saying, “I have got many lifelines in life. I and Sanju have got many lifelines in life. We are very grateful to god.”