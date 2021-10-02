Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE UPDATES: The season of controversies, tasks, and grilling by host Salman Khan is back as the 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss premieres on Colors TV. The confirmed contestants on the show this year are Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Simmba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Meisha Iyer, Vidhi Pandya, and Vishal Kotian among others. Not just an interesting line-up of participants, the makers have also introduced a quirky format this year that includes a jungle that the contestants will have to cross in order to make their way into the lavish Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Umar Riaz To Karan Kundra, All 15 Contestants Set Stage On Fire With Their Performance On 'Kala Chashmah'

Live Updates

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Salman makes Simba and Vidhi enter the jungle together. They are asked to take the ‘hard’ way while entering the house. They meet the other three contestants inside the jungle. Tejasswi, Jay and Vishal give them a warm welcome.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Simba Nagpal enters the show and gets a warm welcome from Salman Khan. He says that he is a passionate person and works hard to make his dream fulfilled. He says he would give his best inside the house and would try to maintain his calm. Simba looks into the ‘awesome mirror’ and it shows ‘lion’ as his alter animal.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Vidhi looks into the mirror and it reveals ‘panda’ as her alter animal. She says she likes to ‘chill’ and doesn’t like to spend a lot of time doing household chores. Vidhi rose to fame with her performance as Imli in Udaan.

  • 10:32 PM IST

  • 10:31 PM IST

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Actor Vidhi Pandya enters the show and interacts with Salman Khan on the stage. She shares an incident from years back when she was 18-years-old and couldn’t get herself to click a good picture with him at an event.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Vishal enters the house through a separate pathway. He meets Jay inside the house and reveals what happened on the stage. They both tease Tejasswi.

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Jay tells Tejasswi how they are not allowed to go inside the real house and will have to stay in the jungle. He gives her a tour of the house and shows how all the washrooms are locked and all the 14 contestants will have to share only one toilet.