Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE UPDATES: The season of controversies, tasks, and grilling by host Salman Khan is back as the 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss premieres on Colors TV. The confirmed contestants on the show this year are Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Simmba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Meisha Iyer, Vidhi Pandya, and Vishal Kotian among others. Not just an interesting line-up of participants, the makers have also introduced a quirky format this year that includes a jungle that the contestants will have to cross in order to make their way into the lavish Bigg Boss 15 house.

As per the format of the show, a few participants get nominated every week, and one among them is eliminated until the grand finale where at least four contestants fight for the big trophy.