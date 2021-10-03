Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Live Updates: The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on October 2 and tonight it will continue with its second part of the grand premiere. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will enter the house tonight. Before they enter the jungle-themed house, the trio will be seen addressing weaknesses and strengths of each other that they saw during their stay in Bigg Boss OTT house but it all turns into a confrontation.Also Read - Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's Mushy Romance On Ranjha Is Winning Hearts | Watch

Meanwhile, the other Bigg Boss housemates are Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, singer Akasa Singh, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Nishant Bhat Calls Shamita Shetty 'Biased', She Reacts

Tonight’s episode will witness camaraderie between Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan as the actor promotes his new Tv show, The Big Picture. Aly Goni and Mouni are will be gracing the stage to promote their upcoming song ‘Jodaa’. Mouni will also be seen giving a sensuous performance on stage. Apart from them, Divya Agarwal, Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, and Devoleena Bhatacharjee will also grace the premiere night. Also Read - Big Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Exclusive: Reveals That She Would Miss Raqesh Bapat In BB15 But Excited About New Jungle Journey With OTT Contestant Pratik

Live Updates

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Nishant Calls Shamita ‘Biased’

    When Salman asked Nishant about Shamita’s weakness, he said that Shamita is biased and has fear of losing control. Shamita reacted by saying that she do not agree as she is not biased. She also opens up about being more extroverted this time and is looking forward to making more friends in the house.

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt Enter The
    Stage

    Salman Khan welcomes the last three contestants on stage – Shamita, Nishant, and Prateek. Salman plays the video showcasing Nishant and Pratik. Nishant talks about his equation with Shamita Shetty. He said that he and Shamita ver bonded due to a difference of opinion. He also spoke about his friendship with Pratik and said that despite Bigg Boss OTT housemates called him arrogant, he bonded well with Pratik and maintained his friendship with him.

  • 8:35 PM IST

    Mouni Roy To Create Drama In The House?

    Apart from sizzling performance, Mouni Roy will also engage with the housemates and will play the game ‘First Impressions’. In the game, the contestants will have to name three of their counterparts who are their least favourite.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Salman To Imitate Ranveer Singh

    As Ranveer Singh will enter the stage, the duo will showcase a fun camaraderie between them. Ranveer will then promote his new quiz show, The Big Picture, and Salman will imitate him.


  • 8:32 PM IST

    Former Bigg Boss OTT Contestants To Enter Tonight

    Shamita Shetty

    Nishant Bhat

    Pratik Sehajpal

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Jay Bhanushali To Tejasswi Prakash, List Of Contestants Who
    Entered The Jungle-Themed House:

    Karan Kundra

    Tejasswi Prakash

    Simba Nagpal

    Donal Bisht

    Umar Riaz

    Sahil Shroff

    Afsana Khan

    Akasa Singh

    Meisha Iyer

    Jay Bhanushali

    Balika Vadhu

    Vidhi Pandya

    Vishal Kotian