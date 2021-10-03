Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Live Updates: The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on October 2 and tonight it will continue with its second part of the grand premiere. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will enter the house tonight. Before they enter the jungle-themed house, the trio will be seen addressing weaknesses and strengths of each other that they saw during their stay in Bigg Boss OTT house but it all turns into a confrontation.Also Read - Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's Mushy Romance On Ranjha Is Winning Hearts | Watch

Meanwhile, the other Bigg Boss housemates are Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, singer Akasa Singh, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Nishant Bhat Calls Shamita Shetty 'Biased', She Reacts

Tonight’s episode will witness camaraderie between Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan as the actor promotes his new Tv show, The Big Picture. Aly Goni and Mouni are will be gracing the stage to promote their upcoming song ‘Jodaa’. Mouni will also be seen giving a sensuous performance on stage. Apart from them, Divya Agarwal, Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, and Devoleena Bhatacharjee will also grace the premiere night. Also Read - Big Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Exclusive: Reveals That She Would Miss Raqesh Bapat In BB15 But Excited About New Jungle Journey With OTT Contestant Pratik