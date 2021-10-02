Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE UPDATES: The season of controversies, tasks, and grilling by host Salman Khan is back as the 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss premieres on Colors TV. The confirmed contestants on the show this year are Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Simmba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Meisha Iyer, Vidhi Pandya, and Vishal Kotian among others. Not just an interesting line-up of participants, the makers have also introduced a quirky format this year that includes a jungle that the contestants will have to cross in order to make their way into the lavish Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Umar Riaz To Karan Kundra, All 15 Contestants Set Stage On Fire With Their Performance On 'Kala Chashmah'

Live Updates

  • 12:15 AM IST

    Can you guess the name of the next three contestants? Well, that will be revealed in the next episode. Stay tuned for the live updates on Bigg Boss 15 premiere night tomorrow. Also, Mouni Roy is to enter the house soon with a big twist in the Sunday episode. Watch out!

  • 12:13 AM IST

    All three participants compete in a funny game to bag the opportunity to create a survival kit. Sahil wins the competition and goes on to create his survival kit. He steps inside the house through the easy door while Afsana and Miesha take the difficult route.

  • 12:11 AM IST

    After Miesha Iyer, Salman Khan introduces actor Sahil Shroff fame as the next contestant. Miesha says that she believes in remaining unpredictable. Salman makes fun of Sahil. Miesha looks into the mirror that shows a ‘puppy’ as her alter animal, while Sahil gets a ‘cheetah’.

  • 12:08 AM IST

    Afsana Khan looks into the mirror and it shows her a ‘monkey’. She then croons Salman’s song ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ from his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The next contestant is introduced: Miesha Iyer makes a glamorous entry.

  • 12:05 AM IST

    Singer Afsana Khan of ‘Titliyan’ fame enters the show and performs on her own famous song. Salman greets her with a namaste and pulls her leg over wearing a lot of gold. Afsana looks absolutely dramatic wearing a trench coat made of fur in a tiger print.

  • 12:00 AM IST

    Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 trends on Twitter as the fans celebrate the excitement and the thrill with contestants finding it difficult to adjust to the ‘jungle’ format of the show.

  • 11:57 PM IST
  • 11:47 PM IST

    Donal and Ieshaan find it difficult to adjust to the real jungle as they kept amid the woods, away from the jungle-themed house. They try to bond with each other and explore each other’s personalities.

  • 11:45 PM IST

    So far, 10 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 15 jungle-themed house.

    1. Jay Bhanushali

    2. Tejasswi Prakash

    3. Vishal Kotian

    4. Vidhi Pandya

    5. Simba Nagpal

    6. Umar Riaz

    7. Ieshaan Sehgal

    8. Donal Bisht

    9. Akasa Singh

    10. Karan Kundrra