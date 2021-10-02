Mumbai: With each passing minute, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 are raising the excitement level among the audience. While the show is all set to premiere tonight i.e on October 2, several former contestants and actors will also be gracing the show. However, one performance that will raise the temperature will that be of Mouni Roy.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Ranveer Singh Joins Salman Khan To Promote His Upcoming Show The Big Picture

Colors TV shared the latest promo featuring Mouni Roy. In this video, Mouni can be seen dancing to the song ‘Raat ka Nasha’. “#BiggBoss15 ke Grand Premiere mein, @Roymouni bhi chalayengi apni kaatil adaaon ka jaadu! Dekhna mat bhoolna aaj raat 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BB15 (sic),” read the caption. Mouni was also seen as a special guest in Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal To Enter Show In Week 6 With Other Wildcard Contestants? Check Here

Check out Mouni Roy’s hot and sizzling performance at Bigg Boss 15 premiere:

Apart from Mouni Roy, Ranveer Singh will also join Salman Khan to promote his upcoming show The Big Picture.

Reportedly, Divya Agarwal, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pavitra Punia will also join the Bigg Boss 15 premiere night.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Jay Bhanushali and Ieshaan Sehgaal will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.