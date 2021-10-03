Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Bigg Boss 15 has just started and heat among a few contestants is already quite visible. In tonight’s Bigg Boss 15 premiere, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal will enter the house. In the latest promo shared by colors, host Salman Khan asked the trio about how they plan to be in the Bigg Boss house. Then the Tiger 3 actor asked Nishant about the one mistake committed by Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT. To which Nishant replied, “She gets very biased. . She doesn’t like it if she doesn’t get the control.” However, Shamita disagrees and said, “I don’t get biased. I have never forced anyone to do anything.”Also Read - Big Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Exclusive: Reveals That She Would Miss Raqesh Bapat In BB15 But Excited About New Jungle Journey With OTT Contestant Pratik

Salman then said that Pratik and Nishant have been good friends since Bigg Boss OTT. But Pratik cuts him short and said, “We were friends on Bigg Boss OTT, we aren’t sure if we will be friends in Bigg Boss 15 house.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz On Brother Asim Riaz's Fame: 'Never Used It, Makers Saw Something In Me'

Watch Promo Here:

Shamita Shetty recently opened up about facing trolls post Raj Kundra’s arrest and for taking up Bigg Boss OTT. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “At the end of the day, it is work for me also. I am also sitting at home because of the pandemic. I have lost out on a lot of shows, lots of events. Work has been very very slow since two years. I also have to make a living. I may be Shamita Shetty to the world, whatever that means, but I also have to make a living. I take care of my bills. So, contrary to some people’s beliefs, I am not the sort of person who’s fine sitting at home doing nothing. I need to work. That’s me as a person.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Pratik Sehajpal on Standing Next To Salman Khan and Reaction Upon Divya Agarwal's Tweet For Him Before Entering | Exclusive

“And also, Bigg Boss came to me, it came to me before everything happened with my family. I know the reach of the show. A lot of people watch it. It’s got a great fan following. And like I said, I was getting paid to sit in the house. For me, I take it as an experience. Whatever is said and done, you go into that show, you come out a stronger person. And I experienced it the first time around. So, that’s it. That’s one of the reasons I said Yes to do the show. And of course, I was getting paid well, so why would I not be a part of it”, she continued.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15 premiere, the episode will be full of entertaining performances as celebrity guests such as Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Aly Goni, Divya Agarwal, Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, and Devoleena Bhatacharjee are set to grace the stage.

In Saturday’s Bigg Boss 15 premiere episode, viewers witnessed entry of 13 contestants – Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, singer Akasa Singh, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian.