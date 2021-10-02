Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere tonight i.e on October 2. While fans are awaited for the grand episode, several former contestants and celebrities will also grace the stage of Salman Khan’s show. One big name who will join Salman Khan in the premiere episode is Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read it right. Ranveer Singh will join Salman Khan to promote his upcoming show The Big Picture.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 Vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa Clash Averted: Telugu Actor's Movie To Release On THIS Date

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 dropped a new promo on Saturday morning featuring Ranveer Singh. In the video, Ranveer and Salman can be seen sharing the stage as they promote the visual-based quiz show The Big Picture. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal To Enter Show In Week 6 With Other Wildcard Contestants? Check Here

With The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut. It is a show where the knowledge and visual memory of contestants will be tested. Contestants will have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to win the prize money. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V and will also stream on Voot and Jio.

Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh talked about The Big Picture and issued a statement. “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, contestants who will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Jay Bhanushali and Ieshaan Sehgaal.