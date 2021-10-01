Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Actor Salman Khan is all set to burn the dance floor with his ‘swag’ moves on his hit song ‘Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’ during Bigg Boss 15 premiere night. As the new season of the reality show is set to premiere on October 2, makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz around the grand premiere night. Taking to Instagram, Colors shared a new promo of Bigg Boss Premiere night.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz And Karan Kundrra Look Hot, Dapper in Latest Promos, Fans Support Their Journey

In the promo, The Tiger 3 actor can be seen grooving along with a group of dancers on ‘Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’ played in the background. He can be seen surrounded by top participants of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 – Gunjan Sinha, Somansh Dangwal, Sohail Khan Sultan, and Aman as they groove together on the hit song from Biwi No 1. The performance ended with a roaring sound of Tiger and Salman then said, “Tiger Is Back”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Becomes Last-Minute Addition To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Pratik Sehajpal became the very first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 after he opted out of Bigg Boss OTT by taking the cash prize home. Other confirmed names include Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, and Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, and Ieshaan Sehgaal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Enters Salman Khan's Show, Seeks Support From Fans | Watch

The new season of Bigg Boss comes with a lavish house with a jungle-based theme. The co0ntestants have to fight hard for using the basic amenities of the house. Talking about the new theme of the controversial house at an event, Salman had said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”

Are you excited about the Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Night?