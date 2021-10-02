Bigg Boss 15 premiere: During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, the 15 contestants will be seen entering the controversial house but it is not that simple this time. The contestants have to go through some of the difficult and scary hurdles in their stunning outfits. In the new promo, Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan are seen going through the entry gate where they are supposed to walk through a jungle-themed entrance with different elements popping out.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Umar Riaz To Karan Kundra, All 15 Contestants Set Stage On Fire With Their Performance On 'Kala Chashmah'

In the video, it is seen that both the contestants are climbing the plank and sliding down a plank as they try to reach the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Ranveer Singh Calls Salman Khan 'Gem', Fans Can't Hold Their Excitement

Watch Promo:

Bigg Boss 15 is going to take over our TV screens from tonight. The host of the show, Salman Khan, is coming back as the host of the show and 15 contestants – aran Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, actor Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal, singer Akasa Singh, Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up Nishant Bhat, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian are set to enter the house. Also Read - Ahead Of Bigg Boss 15 Premiere, Shamita Shetty Says She Will Miss Raqesh Bapat, He Drops A Heart

Apart from contestants and host Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 15 premiere stage will be graced by Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Aly Goni, Mouni Roy, Ranveer Singh, Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, and Devoleena Bhatacharjee.

The new season of Bigg Boss comes with a lavish house with a jungle-based theme. The contestants have to fight hard for using the basic amenities of the house. Talking about the new theme of the controversial house at an event, Salman had said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”