Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Salman Khan hosted reality show is all set to kickstart tonight and all the 14 contestants will be revealed. Now, makers shared a promo video where all the 15 contestants – Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, actor Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal, singer Akasa Singh, Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up Nishant Bhat, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian will be sharing the Bigg Boss 15 stage for the very first time.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Ranveer Singh Calls Salman Khan 'Gem', Fans Can't Hold Their Excitement

In the new promo, all the 15 contestants will come together and give an energetic performance on ‘Kala Chashma’. All the contestants are seen sporting fancy face masks and they will be revealed during the episode by unmasking themselves. Also Read - Ahead Of Bigg Boss 15 Premiere, Shamita Shetty Says She Will Miss Raqesh Bapat, He Drops A Heart

Watch Promo Here:

The makers also shared a promo where Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan are seen entering the house but this time, the contestants have to pass difficult hurdles. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring With Her 'Raat Ka Nasha' Performance | Watch

Apart from contestants and host Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 15 premiere stage will be graced by Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Aly Goni, Mouni Roy, Ranveer Singh, Rashami Desai, Pavitra Punia, and Devoleena Bhatacharjee.

The new season of Bigg Boss comes with a lavish house with a jungle-based theme. The contestants have to fight hard for using the basic amenities of the house. Talking about the new theme of the controversial house at an event, Salman had said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”