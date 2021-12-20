Mumbai: Rajiv Adatia has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers saw double eviction from the controversial reality show with Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia walking out of the house. However, soon after his eviction, Rajiv took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note for his ‘best friend’ Umar Riaz. He thanked Umar for being his support all the time and added that Umar is one of the nicest people he has ever met.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Loves Tejasswi Prakash And They Will Definitely Get Married, Confirms Rajiv Adatia

"Umar My Bro! From the first time I walked into BB to the last day when I left you were a friend to me always! Our friendship and bond grew stronger day by day and you are a bro for life! You are one of the nicest people and your humour, humbleness and kind heart is going to make you a big star! You have made your own identity by just being you! I'm so proud of you! Thank you for being my best friend in the house!" Rajiv wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

Rajiv further added that he will miss ‘endless chais and 4 am parathas’ with Umar. Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother also wished luck to Umar and went on to say that he is a pure heart and a kind soul. “With you and Shamita beside Me I had family and my best friend and I had so much strength in the house because of you two! I miss you! Miss our convos, endless chais, 4am Paratas, My Chumpis!! When my back issue started you took care and treated me every day! You are a good soul with a pure heart! Thank you for always being there for me, you are a Gem and you know how much I love you bro! Play well and be who you are! The Umar Riaz we all know! Love You Bro and can’t wait to see you soon!” he concluded.

Meanwhile, talking about Umar Riaz, the model turned doctor has been repeatedly bashed by Salman Khan for allegedly being violent and aggressive inside the house. However, Umar’s fans have always claimed that Salman is being biased against him.