Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: After Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, the Bigg Boss 15 fans are rooting for Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz to be together. The two have taken over social media with their cute chemistry inside the house and their fans have even created a hashtag in their name – #UmRash. Now, in an exclusive chat with india.com, their friend and evicted contestant Rajiv Adatia, spoke about their bonding.

Rajiv, who was close to Umar in the house, made it clear that the two definitely like each other. From their body language to their gazes, everything shows how both Rashami and Umar are extremely fond of each other. Rajiv accepted the same and said they are not a couple yet but there's definitely something brewing between the two. He said, "They like each other but there is no relationship at the moment for sure. They are not dating in the house. They are not in love yet but they like each other a lot."

Umar-Rashami are taking time to understand each other: Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv added that Umar and Rashami are taking their time to understand each other and he will feel very happy about their relationship. He said, "It's just that they are taking time to get to know each other and if something happens… right now, there's a lot of tension in the house… they'll take their time (to bond). I'll be very happy if something happens between them in the future but they are just understanding each other at this moment."

Bigg Boss 15 latest news: Rajiv Adatia on Umar Riaz being criticised during every Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Rajiv also called Umar a gentleman and the sweetest person inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. When asked why is Umar grilled in every Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman Khan, and is accused of being aggressive, Rajiv said, “He’s very sweet. He’s such a gentleman and someone you can go to for anything. He looked after me so well in the house. Everybody turns aggressive in a task. Even I became aggressive many times. He is not like that 24×7 in the house. He’s only aggressive during the tasks or if he sees anything going extremely wrong in the game or if he realises that the sanchalak is being unfair in a game. I love Umar Riaz.”

Do you also think Umar is often unnecessarily targeted in the Bigg Boss 15 house? What are your thoughts on Umar and Rashami being together? Watch this space for all the updates on Bigg Boss 15!