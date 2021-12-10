Mumbai: Fights over food is not new in Bigg Boss 15. From rationing to kitchen duties, anything and everything in the Bigg Boss house can ignite a war. While the contestants in the show have been repeatedly asked to not waste food, the recent events in the house speak of something else. In the recent promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant can be seen lashing out at Tejasswi Prakash, blaming her for wasting food. It all begins after Umar Riaz spots bindi (ladyfinger) in the dustbin and asks who threw it.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personalities, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Join

Following this Devoleena can be seen informing Rakhi about the same saying. "itne acche acche bhindi phek diye (Rakhi, somebody threw ladyfinger)." However, Tejasswi Prakash comes in between saying she threw the vegetables because they had fungi over them. What follows is a massive war between the three – Rakhi, Devoleena and Tejasswi. In the promo, while Rakhi and Devoleena can be seen lashing out at Tejasswi and explaining her not to waste food, the Swaragini actor remains adamant about her decision. "Yeh aise hoti hai bhindi! (Is this how a ladyfinger looks like)" Tejasswi can be seen heard saying.

While Tejasswi loses her cool, even Rakhi Sawant protests throwing of vegetables and says, “Agar inn logo ne sabziyaan pheki hai toh iss ghar mein sabziyaan nahi aaegi (If they are throwing vegetables, we will get no fresh vegetables).”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has announced the Ticket To Finale task as a part of which who-so-ever wins will get a direct entry to the finale.

