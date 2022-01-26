Rakhi Sawant evicted: Bigg Boss 15 has got its top six contestants after one housemate got evicted in an episode recently. As per the latest task, the contestants were subjected to live voting by the audience when a few people entered the house and took one person away with them. As per the latest buzz on social media, Rakhi Sawant, who had entered the show as a challenger this year, was taken away by the audience right before five days from the Grand Finale.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Gets Jealous After Shamita Shetty Gives Massage to Karan Kundrra

This means that the top six contestants who will now be fighting for the trophy inside the Bigg Boss 15 house are: Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhat. While the episode showing Rakhi's eviction is yet to be aired, the buzz regarding her exit from the house is strong on social media. Check out these tweets being made about her:

Exclusive #BiggBoss15#RakhiSawant has been eliminated from #BiggBoss15 Retweet If happy — BiggBoss 15 Update (@Only_BiggBoss) January 26, 2022

how come #RakhiSawant is out of the show SHOCKING but Great News…it’s high time the show and its winners are the real contestants #BB15 — Virgo Queen Rubina ♍️ 👸🏼 (@VirgoQueenRubi) January 25, 2022

The markers off big boss have always used people like #RakhiSawant and #UmarRiaz, and after using them they try and ruin their reputation and evict them. It’s just disgusting that big boss brands strong contestants as violent or cheap. — Mohammed Hasanain (@Chillbee2501) January 25, 2022

Rakhi is one of the oldest members of Bigg Boss. After appearing in the first season of the show, the actor has made a comeback in various other seasons. This year, she entered the show as one of the challengers and played to entertain the audience. During her stint in the house this time, she spoke about her marriage and how she’s still not legally married to her husband Ritesh who also entered the show earlier this year.

Meanwhile, right before she was evicted from the show, Rakhi had a huge meltdown after Rashami called her ‘cheap’. The actor was seen getting emotional, saying she’s not educated and yet she tries to entertain people. While Rashami tries to explain her stand, Rakhi screams back at her, calling her a snitch, and mentioning how she feels disgusted by her face. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!