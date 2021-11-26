Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get more entertaining with Rakhi Sawant‘s entry into the show. However, this time she has not entered the house alone. Rakhi’s husband Ritesh has joined her as well. Yes, you read it right. In the latest promo, Rakhi Sawant can be seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Dressed in a beautiful pink saree and heavy jewellery, Rakhi makes a stunning entry in the show and says, “Baar baar aap logo ne mujhe jootha kaha, ke mere shaadi nahi hui. Maine kaha tha na ke Ritesh aaeinge, mere pati yaha par. Toh main aagye hu apne pati Ritesh ko le kar (Everyone called me a liar repeatedly arguing that I am unmarried. I told you that Ritesh, my husband will come. See, I am here with my husband).”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Eviction, Jay Shares Aww-Dorable Video With Daughter Tara, Neha Thanks Fans Too

Following this, Rakhi can be seen dancing on the song ‘Mere Piya Ghar Aaya’ as she welcomes Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 house with aarti ka thaal. Happiness and excitement to see Ritesh can be seen on Bigg Boss contestants’ faces. From Karan Kundrra to Rajiv Adatia and Tejasswi Prakash, everyone looked eagerly as Rakhi announced her husband’s entry into the show. Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Hot Bod And Sexy Waist in Floral Red-White Saree, Fans Say ‘Gajab’- Watch

This is for the first time that Rakhi’s husband Ritesh will be making a public appearance.

Meanwhile, along with Rakhi, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be seen entering the show as wild card contestants. They were to be accompanied by Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale, however, he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

