Mumbai: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will give inmates a major shock. Not one but two contestants will be eliminated from the show tonight. If reports are to be believed, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia will walk out of Salman Khan’s show tonight. Earlier it was being said that Abhijit Bichukale will be eliminated from the show along with Ritesh. But now Rajiv’s name is making buzz instead of Abhijit. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the eliminations so far.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's Marriage Is a Lie? First Wife Reveals It All

Exclusive and Confirmed Most Shocking Elimination#Ritesh has been Eliminated — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 17, 2021

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Devoleena Over Kiss Controversy, Fans Call It 'Poor Way Of Dealing Sensitive Issue'

#Exclusive and Confirmed First Only on #TheKhabri Only#RajivAdatia has also been Eliminated from the house Retweet if Happpy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 18, 2021

Also Read - Katrina Kaif Is Back To Work As She Heads To Delhi With Salman Khan For Tiger 3 Shoot

Meanwhile, during Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Ritesh for disrespecting Rakhi Sawant in the house. Salman also questioned Rakhi for tolerating the way Ritesh has been behaving and warned him to be polite with his wife. “Bade bade log apni patniyo se aise baat nahi karte jaise aap kar rahe ho. Tameez hai? Kyu bardaash kar rahe ho? Tum Rakhi Sawant ho yaar. Arey aapko jaanta kaun tha yaar? Kya fayda yaar tumhari education ka. Rakhi se aise badtameeze se baat ki toh accha nahi hoga (Even big people do not talk to their wives like this the way you talk to Rakhi. Do you have etiquettes? Why are you tolerating this? You are Rakhi Sawant. Who knew you (Ritesh) before Rakhi came into your life? What’s the point of your education! Dare to talk like this with Rakhi again and you’ll have to face the consequences),” Salman told Ritesh.

Apart from this, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor for the promotion of their party number ‘Madhuban’. Not just this, but superstar Govinda will join Salman Khan on stage too.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.