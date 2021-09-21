Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh has confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss season 15. For the first time, he will be seen making public appearance. Ritesh’s entry in the show will put all the speculations around her married life to rest. In last year’s season, during Rakhi Sawant’s stay, Salman Khan and the team of Bigg Boss wanted Ritesh to enter the show but he couldn’t come due to his work. While confirming it to TOI, Ritesh said that this time he will definitely make his first appearance with Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15. He told, “It was due to my business. That’s why I could not fulfil my commitment.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Contestants go Under Quarantine, Not Divya Agarwal But Pratik Sehajpal And Nishant Bhat to Enter

When asked to share his photograph, Ritesh said, “You will see me on the show.” Also, he is excited to meet Salman Khan as he didn’t get to see the actor last time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal on Doing Bigg Boss 15: Scared of Salman Khan

Recently, Ritesh took to his Twitter account to support his wife Rakhi after Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha compared Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to Rakhi Sawant. He gave a befitting reply to the politician. Rakhi got emotional and mentioned she is happy that somebody is standing with her. “My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!!” Rakhi wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani To Not Participate In Salman Khan-Hosted Show, Here's Why